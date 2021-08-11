Woman in Sydney investigated for pretending to be a doctor
- Published
A woman is under investigation in Australia for allegedly pretending to be a doctor.
Australian media report that the 27-year-old worked for eight months at Sydney's Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital.
But the hospital said it discovered that she was not registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), which accredits medical staff in the country.
New South Wales Police are now investigating.
A hospital spokeswoman said in a statement that an employee who started work in January this year was "immediately removed from their duties" when the authorities discovered on Monday that they were not accredited.
It added that this person was "fully supervised" throughout their time working at the hospital in south-west Sydney.
Bankstown-Lidcombe has reported the case to AHPRA and is also conducting an internal investigation.
According to 7News the woman had failed her final exams and faked documents to get the job as a junior doctor.
The broadcaster reported she could face fraud offences. No charges have been brought.