Dieter Brummer: Home and Away actor dies aged 45
Australian actor Dieter Brummer, who was best known for his role as Shane Parrish on TV soap Home And Away, has died aged 45.
Brummer was found dead at a house in Sydney on Saturday, Australian media reported.
His death was not being treated as suspicious, the reports added.
Brummer was enormously popular on Home and Away during the 1990s, playing the love interest of Melissa George's Angel Brooks.
He later appeared in other Australian TV shows including Neighbours and Underbelly.
The Seven Network, which airs Home and Away in Australia, said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish," a statement said.
"We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."
Brummer featured on Home and Away from 1991 to 1996.
He later spent much of his time away from acting, running a window-cleaning business.