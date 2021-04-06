Australia and New Zealand to start quarantine-free travel
- Published
Australian and New Zealand residents will be able to travel between the two nations without having to quarantine from 19 April.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move on Tuesday.
Since October, New Zealand travellers have been allowed to enter most Australian states without quarantine, but this had not been reciprocated.
Both nations have since contained Covid outbreaks and sustained very low or near-zero infection rates.
About 1.5 million Australians used to visit New Zealand annually pre-Covid.
On Tuesday, Ms Ardern praised the health response of both countries.
"One sacrifice that has been particularly hard for many to bear over the past year has not been able to see friends and family who live in Australia," she said.
"[This travel bubble] represents an arrangement I do not believe we have seen in any other part of the world.
"That is, safely opening up international travel to another country while continuing to pursue a strategy of elimination and a commitment to keeping the virus out," she told reporters.
She warned however, that travel arrangements could change "if there is an outbreak", but said going forward, New Zealand would view Australia "as a region of our own when making decisions on restrictions".
But she added: "People will need to plan for the possibility of travel being disrupted if there is an outbreak."
This travel bubble is believed to be the second in the world, after one opened up between the islands of Taiwan and Palau last week.