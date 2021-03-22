BBC News

Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged

image copyrightEPA
image captionResidents watch as rising floodwaters of the Williams river flood streets at Raymond Terrace

Large parts of Australia's New South Wales have been hit by the worst floods in decades as heavy rain continues to batter the east coast.

About 18,000 people have been evacuated as rivers and dams to overflow around Sydney - the state capital - and in south-east Queensland.

Officials say the situation may continue all week, and urged the public to exercise caution.

There has been widespread damage in the affected areas.

A young couple even saw their house swept away by flash floods on what should have been their wedding day.

image copyrightEPA
image captionThis car was almost entirely submerged in north-west Sydney
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe overflowing Nepean river flooded this park in Penrith suburb
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThis "one-in-a-50-year event" needed documenting - here, a woman poses for a photo as flood water rises on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney
image copyrightEPA
image captionA landslip took out some of the foundations at this house, forcing the road to be closed in Newcastle
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionResidents from the neighbourhood watch the over flowing Parramatta river in Sydney
image copyrightEPA
image captionSome kids chose to have fun in light of the situation, sliding down a muddy bank in pouring rain at King Edward Park in Newcastle

