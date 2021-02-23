Facebook 'to restore news pages in Australia'
Facebook has announced it will restore news content to its users in Australia.
The social media giant has blocked news to Australians since last Thursday in response to a proposed law which would make it and Google pay news publishers for content.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said news pages would be restored on Facebook "in the coming days".
Amendments would be made to the law, he added in a statement on Tuesday.
The government has said its legislation aims to set up a "fairer" negotiation process between the tech giants and news companies over the value of news content.
The legislation - seen as a possible test case for regulation globally - has been strongly opposed by Facebook and Google
But Facebook said on Tuesday that it had been reassured by recent discussions with the government.
"Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won't automatically be subject to forced negotiation," said Campbell Brown, vice president of news partnerships at Facebook.
