Former Australian Olympian Scott Miller held over 'hidden drugs haul'
- Published
Former Australian Olympian swimmer Scott Miller has been arrested in a police raid, following an investigation into a A$2m (£1.1m; $1.6m) drugs haul.
Mr Miller, now aged 45, was held at his home in the Sydney suburb of Rozelle. Another man, 47, was detained in the nearby Balmain area.
New South Wales police allege the pair have concealed methylamphetamine, known as ice, inside candles.
Mr Miller won a silver and a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
The two arrested men were taken to a police station after the police raid on Tuesday morning, and are expected to be charged shortly.
They have so far made no public comments on the latest developments.
Earlier this year, New South Wales detectives launched an investigation into a suspected criminal syndicate involved in drug supplies across the Australian state, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports.