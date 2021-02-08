Cheng Lei: Australian journalist faces China spying charges
- Published
Australian journalist Cheng Lei after months of detention in China has been formally arrested on charges of supplying state secrets overseas, the Australian government has confirmed.
Prior to her detention, Ms Cheng had been a TV presenter for Chinese state media outlet CGTN.
She was detained in August and charged last Friday, Australian officials said.
Canberra has repeatedly raised concerns with Beijing over Ms Cheng's detention.
"We expect basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be met, in accordance with international norms," said Australia's foreign affairs minister Marise Payne.
"Our thoughts are with Ms Cheng and her family during this difficult period."
In August, Ms Cheng suddenly disappeared from television and cut off contact with friends and relatives. China eventually announced she was being held under "residential surveillance" in an unknown location.
Australian embassy officials have been able to visit Ms Cheng on six occasions in the past six months - as per the bilateral consular agreement with China.
Relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in recent years leading to diplomatic and trade ructions.
Another China-born Australian citizen, the writer Yang Hengjun, is also in criminal detention in China. He currently faces a trial on espionage charges.
Australia says the treatment endured by Yang in China has been "unacceptable".