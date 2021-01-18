BBC News

Australia unlikely to fully reopen border in 2021, says top official

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAnyone entering Australia has to undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine

Australia is unlikely to fully open its borders in 2021 even if most of its population gets vaccinated this year as planned, says a senior health official.

The comments dampen hopes raised by airlines that travel to and from the country could resume as early as July.

Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy made the prediction after being asked about the coronavirus' escalation in other nations.

Dr Murphy spearheaded Australia's early action to close its borders last March.

"I think that we'll go most of this year with still substantial border restrictions," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

"Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don't know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus," he said, adding that he believed quarantine requirements for travellers would continue "for some time".

Citizens, permanent residents and those with exemptions are allowed to enter Australia if they complete a 14-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

image copyrightReuters/AAP
image captionDr Brendan Murphy (left) was Australia's chief medical officer and now leads the Department of Health

Qantas - Australia's national carrier - reopened bookings earlier this month, after saying it expected international travel to "begin to restart from July 2021."

  • The Australians who are trapped in the UK
  • Vaccination will be required to fly - Qantas boss

However, it added this depended on the Australian government's deciding to reopen borders.

Australia's tight restrictions

The country opened a travel bubble with neighbouring New Zealand late last year, but currently it only operates one-way with inbound flights to Australia.

Australia has also discussed the option of travel bubbles with other low-risk places such as Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

image copyrightReuters
image captionA passenger from New Zealand arriving at Sydney Airport last October

A vaccination scheme is due to begin in Australia in late February. Local authorities have resisted calls to speed up the process, giving more time for regulatory approvals.

Australia has so far reported 909 deaths and about 22,000 cases, far fewer than many nations. It reported zero locally transmitted infections on Monday.

Experts have attributed much of Australia's success to its swift border lockdown - which affected travellers from China as early as February - and a hotel quarantine system for people entering the country.

Local outbreaks have been caused by hotel quarantine breaches, including a second wave in Melbourne. The city's residents endured a stringent four-month lockdown last year to successfully suppress the virus.

Other outbreaks - including one in Sydney which has infected about 200 people - prompted internal border closures between states, and other restrictions around Christmas time.

The state of Victoria said on Monday it again allow entry to Sydney residents outside of designated "hotspots", following a decline in cases.

media captionTravel abroad UK: How to fly during a global pandemic

While the measures have been praised, many have also criticised them for separating families across state borders and damaging businesses.

Mr Murphy said overall Australia's virus response had been "pretty good" but he believed the nation could have introduced face masks earlier and improved its protections in aged care homes.

In recent days, Australia has granted entry to about 1,200 tennis players, staff and officials for the Australian Open. The contingent - which has recorded at least nine infections - is under quarantine.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Australian Open players frustrated by quarantine after positive cases

    Published
    4 hours ago

  • Covid: Heathrow passenger numbers drop by millions

    Published
    6 days ago

  • Travel abroad UK: how to fly during a Covid pandemic

    Published
    5 hours ago

  • Covid: Why hasn't the UK banned all international flights?

    Published
    2 days ago

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.