Covid: Melbourne towers lockdown 'breached human rights'
A rushed lockdown of nine tower blocks in Melbourne due to an outbreak of coronavirus breached human rights laws, an ombudsman has found.
About 3,000 people were confined - under police guard - to their public housing units from 3 July for up to two weeks, after a state government order.
The residents were given no notice, meaning many people were left without food or medicine, the ombudsman found.
The Victorian government denies that the detention broke human rights laws.
Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass found the controversial snap imposition of the lockdown was a decision made by the state government, and not based on health advice.
At the time, about two dozen infections had been found in the towers, prompting a desire for a swift containment.
Health officials recommended the lockdown begin on Saturday 4 July, to allow planning for food supplies and logistics.
However, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the previous afternoon that it would begin immediately. Dozens of police officers were at the housing estate towers shortly after.
"Many residents knew nothing of the lockdown or the reason for it when large numbers of police appeared on their estate that afternoon," Ms Glass said.
The lockdown lasted five days for most residents, but 14 days for those in the worst-affected tower.
"Residents [at that tower] waited more than a week to be allowed outside under supervision for fresh air," said Ms Glass.
The state government said it disagreed with the findings after the report was tabled to state parliament on Thursday.
"We make no apology for saving people's lives," said Housing Minister Richard Wynne.
"We don't have the luxury of being able to think about this and think, 'oh well, maybe we can do this in a couple of days' time'. We had to act and act immediately because of the viciousness of the virus."
At the time, residents told the BBC they were intimidated by the heavy police presence and angered by the sudden and harsh restrictions.
Ms Glass acknowledged the lockdown was effective in containing the outbreak, but it was "not compatible with the residents' human rights, including their right to humane treatment when deprived of liberty".
"In my opinion, based on the evidence gathered by the investigation, the action appeared to be contrary to the law," she said.
Just days after the tower lockdowns, the entire city of Melbourne was ordered into lockdown to combat an outbreak which was fuelling over 100 cases per day.
The city-wide lockdown began on 9 July and lasted 112 days. For most of this time, residents faced a nightly curfew and stay-at-home orders, but unlike for the tower residents there were permitted reasons for leaving home.
As the virus spread outside the city, stay-at-home restrictions were also imposed on the rest of the state.
The heavily policed lockdown - one of the toughest in the world - divided opinion among the city's residents and prompted small protests.
The stringent measures eventually worked to bring down the case rate from over 700 new cases per day to zero.
Victoria has recorded 48 consecutive days of no locally acquired infections.