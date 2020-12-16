Australia: NSW man charged over allegedly corrupt betting on table tennis
A man has been arrested in Australia as part of an inquiry into a gambling syndicate placing allegedly corrupt bets on table tennis events in Europe.
New South Wales Police said the 40-year-old suspect was held in Newcastle after raids on several properties.
He was later charged with using corrupt conduct information to bet on an event and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.
He is alleged to have pocketed A$500,000 (£280,000; $378,000).
During the raids, detectives seized A$12,000 in cash, as well as documentation and electronic devices, the police said in a statement.
Inquiries revealed that the suspect received information relating to allegedly fixed table tennis matches in Europe, the police added. He was granted bail, and is now due to appear in court on 28 January.
The police have not named the suspect, but Australian media have reported that it is former professional table tennis player Adam Green.
Media reports say police were alerted earlier this year by bookmakers about potential suspicious betting activity regarding table tennis competitions in Europe, particularly in Ukraine.
Betting agencies say more and more punters have been betting on table tennis since the coronavirus pandemic put paid to most conventional sporting events.