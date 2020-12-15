Craig McLachlan: Actor found not guilty in indecent assault case
Australian actor Craig McLachlan has been found not guilty of allegations that he assaulted four women during a Melbourne stage show.
Mr McLachlan, 55, had consistently denied seven charges of indecent assault and six of common assault.
The allegations arose from a 2014 production of The Rocky Horror Show, in which the veteran actor played the lead role of Frank-N-Furter.
A magistrate handed down the ruling on Tuesday, clearing him of all charges.
After the women's allegations were first published, Mr McLachlan began defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and a former co-star.
That case was delayed but is now expected to resume.
Mr McLachlan is best known for his role as Henry Ramsay in the television soap Neighbours, appearing in more than 800 episodes. He later joined the cast of Home and Away.
He also had a brief pop career - his band's cover of the song Mona reached number 2 in the UK charts in 1990.