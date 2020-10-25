BBC News

Covid in Australia: Victoria sees first day without a case since June

image captionMelbourne has endured lockdown since July to combat its second wave

Victoria in Australia has recorded no new Covid-19 cases for the first time since Melbourne - the state capital - went into lockdown 111 days ago.

The state was the epicentre of Australia's second wave, accounting for over 90% of the country's 905 deaths.

It saw cases surge to over 700 per day in July, but strict stay-at-home rules and a curfew have curbed the numbers.

State officials are expected to soon ease restrictions in Melbourne, the country's second-largest city.

An announcement had been expected on Sunday, but a small outbreak in the city's north warranted a delay, Premier Daniel Andrews said.

But on Monday the state health department reported no new cases from the outbreak, and no new deaths across the state. The state has not seen a day of no cases since June.

Melbourne entered the current lockdown - its second for the year - on 7 July.

Stay-at-home restrictions were later imposed on the rest of the state, but Melbourne has endured the toughest measures.

Australia has recorded nearly 27,500 infections and more than 900 deaths.

