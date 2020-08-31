Cheng Lei: Australian journalist detained in China Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Cheng Lei worked as a reporter in Beijing and covered events such as the National People's Congress

Authorities in China have detained an Australian journalist working for its state media, Australia's foreign ministry confirmed.

Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen, worked for CGTN, a government-run English news channel in Beijing.

She has been held for two weeks, Australia's foreign ministry said.

Relations between the two countries are tense. In July, Australia's government warned that people travelling to China were at increased risk of detention.

Australia has played a leading role in calling for an official investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.

Ms Cheng is being held under "residential surveillance at a designated location", according to ABC News. Investigators can question and imprison a suspect for up to six months without charge

However Beijing is yet to confirm her status.

Australia's foreign ministry was given notification of her detention on 14 August.

"Australian officials had an initial consular visit with Ms Cheng at a detention facility via video link on 27 August and will continue to provide assistance and support to her family," a statement from the ministry said.

Ms Cheng has two young children in Australia. ABC News said friends and family hadn't heard from her in recent weeks.

A statement from her family said it hoped for "a satisfactory and timely conclusion" and was in close consultation with Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Ms Cheng has worked for CGTN for eight years and presented a show on global business for the network. Previously, she was CNBC Asia's China correspondent.