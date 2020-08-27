BBC News

Coronavirus: New virus hotspots emerge in Australia

Published
3 minutes ago
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAn outbreak in Queensland saw people queue to be tested in Brisbane
Health officials in Sydney have issued public health alerts after a cluster of coronavirus cases believed to be linked to gyms and clubs in the city.
Eleven new cases have been reported in and around Sydney since Wednesday, and there are fears the numbers could grow.
Meanwhile in Queensland, correctional facilities have been quarantined after a trainer tested positive.
Victoria was celebrating some good news with its lowest number of daily cases, 113, since the beginning of July.
State Premier Daniel Andrews said it raised hope that the spread of the virus was slowing and strict lockdown restrictions could be eased next month.
Australia has now recorded more than 25,500 infections of Covid-19, resulting in more than 570 deaths.

