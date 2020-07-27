Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption Pictures of the staged kidnappings were provided to police

Chinese students in Sydney are being targeted in a kidnapping scam forcing them to pay million-dollar ransoms to fraudsters, Australian police say.

In some cases, blackmailed students were forced to stage their own kidnapping and send video proof to relatives in China to obtain funds.

Eight "virtual kidnappings" had occurred this year, including one where a A$2m (£1.1m;$1.43m) ransom was paid.

New South Wales Police said the victims had believed they were in real danger.

They said the extortion scheme had become more prevalent this year, and urged students to report immediately any threatening calls they receive.

How does the scam work?

Authorities said the scam often involved a fraudster, pretending to be from the Chinese embassy or another authority, calling students and informing them they had been implicated in a crime in China or had their identity stolen.

The scammers, who usually speak Mandarin, then demand the student pay ongoing fees in order to avoid arrest or deportation.

In some cases, the students are convinced to cease contact with their family and friends, rent a hotel room and fake a hostage situation to obtain funds from their relatives overseas.

In one case, a father had already paid more than A$2m (£1.1m; $1.43m) in ransom payments, before receiving a video of his daughter gagged and bound in an unknown location.

Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption Police in Sydney have received reports about eight such cases this year

He then contacted police in Sydney who after an hour's search found the woman safe and well at a hotel room in the city.

In another case, family members in China paid more than A$300,000 after believing their daughter was in a hostage situation.

In many of the cases, when police were contacted they typically found the victim safe the next day. Often the victims felt too embarrassed or ashamed to report the crime, police said.

"The victims of virtual kidnappings we have engaged are traumatised by what has occurred, believing they have placed themselves, and their loved ones, in real danger," said NSW Police.

They said similar such scams had been reported around the world, and had been developed by transnational organised crime syndicates to exploit vulnerable people.

There have been previous reports of such frauds occurring in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

"Students can do two important things to protect themselves against these types of crimes - firstly, be aware they exist and secondly, ask for help early if they think it might be happening to them or someone they know," said NSW Police.