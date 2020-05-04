Image copyright Nathan and Kristi Brayshaw

Some lucky Australians this weekend emerged, blinking in the sun, after more than a month in lockdown. Gary Nunn reports on that first celebration once out of lockdown.

With cases of Covid-19 falling in several states, some of the tightest restrictions have been lifted.

So where they could, people got out to enjoy Australia's great outdoors, while others made the most of being able to see people they don't live with.

Australia's states and territories each have their own government and own coronavirus measures.

For those lucky enough to live in Western Australia, the two-person rule has been eased to a 10-person limit, indoors or out.

People there can now have up to nine of their mates around for that most Aussie of activities: a barbecue (with social distancing).

But Victoria - Australia's second most populous state - remains in lockdown.

Here's how some people celebrated their first weekend of relative freedom.

From 'worst mum ever' to the best

For Louanne Ward, the first weekend under a looser lockdown in Western Australia had a special twist.

Image copyright Louanne Ward

The mother of two from Perth planned a big surprise 17th birthday party for her son, Parker.

His actual birthday, a pool party with 20 friends, was due take place on the first weekend of Australia's lockdown in March - but was cancelled by his mum, despite his protests.

"Apparently I was the 'world's worst mum' and clearly I have trust issues!" Louanne tells the BBC.

So Louanne "conspired" with her son's best friend to arrange a big outdoor barbecue around a fire to heat up all the teens on the first autumnal Australian evening they could get together again.

The guest-list had to be brutally tight. In accordance with WA's new rules, eight of Parker's best mates were invited over.

"Picking them was tough!" his mum says. "He's highly sociable - lockdown has been very challenging."

Her plan was for him to "return from his beach walk to balloons, music, the fire roaring and eight of his best friends he hasn't seen for weeks singing him happy birthday, dancing and doing backflips" she said before the event. "He has no idea!"

Although Louanne said she wouldn't be insisting all attendees download Covid Safe, the government's contact tracing app, she was planning to strictly monitor 1.5-metre social distancing.

Image copyright Louanne Ward Image caption No party hats but lots of smiles among Parker (fourth from left) and his friends

In the end, the event was a huge success and went off without a hitch.

"We take so much for granted which we are all learning," says Louanne.

"Celebrating a birthday and other special occasions are things we look forward to with expectation. When there are no expectations and you are purely present and in the moment there is something different in the way people respond."

Dancing around the living room

In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, restrictions eased only slightly: two (healthy) visitors are now allowed into your home to socialise.

Image copyright Michelle McLeod Image caption Michelle said she would still be taking precautions having people in her home

It was the green light Sydneysider Michelle McLeod, 54, was longing for. She hasn't been further than her local supermarket in six weeks. Now she and her best mate have itchy feet.

"We've been good and waited till it was officially OK to visit," she says.

They visited a mutual friend's house to join two Facebook live events run by popular Sydney DJs Dan Murphy and Mary Kiana who play "hands in the air camp classics," Michelle says.

Image copyright Michelle McLeod

"We're cracking open the bubbly and dancing around his living room - party for three!"

She said would be playing safe by washing her hands as soon as she arrived, changing her shoes and then would "dance 1.5m away from them both".

"Music connects us all. Bring it on."

An anniversary to remember

After five weeks of necessarily draconian measures, Queenslanders were this weekend permitted to go for a drive, ride a motorbike for pleasure, picnic and visit national parks.

Image copyright Nathan and Kristi Brayshaw

Nathan Brayshaw, 49, and his wife Kristi, 46, were taking advantage of all four new freedoms for a special reason: their belated 20th wedding anniversary.

Many would say they've earned this break: Nathan is a police officer and his wife a nurse.

"It'll be good to get further than the local shops into the fresh air and tranquillity on our matching black and white Postie motorbikes," Nathan said before the trip, using Australian slang for their type of bike.

"You couldn't go further than your postcode till this weekend and, as a police officer, I know how strict that was - we were handing out violation tickets."

Image copyright Nathan and Kristi Brayshaw

They were setting off early - 7am - to beat what they expected to be heavy traffic as everyone made the most of the weekend.

The couple planned to unfurl a picnic blanket and clink glasses at Queensland's Scenic Rim, its most beautiful picnic spot.

They also wanted to support a local boutique cafe with takeaway food: "After the bushfires, then lockdown, they need our support," Nathan says.

As it turned out it was "a freezing day", says Nathan. "7C at sea level when we left home - so cold."

"Kristi kept her warm motorcycle helmet on and we couldn't get warm sitting in the sun," he adds. "And it was absolutely the best day ever."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How an Australian couple ended up locked down on a deserted island

Out on the waves

Ann Boswell and Duncan May, both 42, were taking advantage of Queensland's other lifted restriction: going for a boat trip from the Gold Coast to Stradbroke Island.

Image copyright Ann Boswell and Duncan May

Lockdown has made Ann, who is working from home, "stir-crazy" - especially with the tantalising river in view.

"We absolutely appreciate we're in a lovely part of the world," she says. "But the water was our getaway, where we'd leave the responsibilities of the week behind."

Image copyright Ann Boswell and Duncan May

Duncan adds: "It's been a stressful time with no option to unwind. Getting out there will be like pressing reset. Cruising with the music on, no set destination and no timetable!"

Ann agrees, with a key caveat: "It'll be bittersweet as we can't yet take our friends and family out.

"But the change of scenery will be so refreshing. This small step towards reducing the restrictions actually feels like a big deal. It feels like a holiday!"

Hope for next few weeks

Australia has recorded more than 6,800 cases of Covid-19 and 95 deaths. These relatively low rates mean it has been recognised as an emerging world leader in handling the crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday declared Australia has "earned an early mark" due to its successful response, adding that "we can't keep Australia under the doona" (duvet) indefinitely.

That's given hope to Australians that if the pattern of falling cases continues, they may soon be able to start planning even more ambitious celebrations.