Cardinal George Pell's final bid to overturn his convictions for child sexual abuse has begun hearings in Australia's top court.

The ex-Vatican treasurer is serving a six-year jail sentence after a jury found he abused two boys in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

The Australian cleric is the most senior Catholic priest ever to be found guilty of such crimes.

He is seeking to challenge the verdict by arguing it was reached unreasonably.

Pell has maintained his innocence since he was charged by police in June 2017.

The case in the High Court of Australia is Pell's last avenue of appeal, after a lower court rejected his first bid to quash the verdict last year.

The conviction has rocked the Catholic Church, where Pell had been one of the Pope's most senior advisers.

The Vatican has been under pressure to defrock the cleric, but it has maintained he deserves a full and fair legal process.

What was the original guilty finding?

In December 2018, a jury unanimously found Pell guilty of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choir boys in private rooms in St Patrick's Cathedral. Pell was archbishop of Melbourne at the time.

The convictions included one count of sexual penetration and four counts of committing indecent acts.

Pell's trial heard testimony from the only surviving victim. The abuse was not witnessed by anyone else, but the trial also heard evidence from dozens of churchgoers.

In sentencing Pell in 2019, Judge Peter Kidd said the cleric had committed "a brazen and forcible sexual attack on the two victims".

How is Pell challenging now?

His central argument is that the jury and previous appeal court relied too heavily on evidence from the victim who testified.

His lawyers have described that victim's testimony as "compelling" but argue it is uncorroborated. They assert the jury did not properly consider other evidence.

According to Pell's legal team, other testimonies raised doubts. These include that Pell's robes were too heavy to be quickly moved, and that the church was busy with people at the time.

This means the jury did not properly decide his guilt "beyond reasonable doubt", they argue.

Prosecutors continue to reject these assertions. Two of three appeal judges rejected Pell's first challenge in Victoria's Court of Appeal last year.

Chief Justice Anne Ferguson of that court said: "The complainant was a compelling witness, was clearly not a liar, was not a fantasist and was a witness of truth."

When will there be a decision?

The hearings will take place over two days before a full bench of seven judges.

There could be a ruling on Thursday, or the judges could reserve the decision - possibly for months.

Pell is not expected to attend the hearings.