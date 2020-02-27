Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Over A$470,000 has been donated by the family of Quaden Bayles (L), who has been bullied at school for his dwarfism

The family of an Australian boy who gained global fame in a viral video after he was bullied have turned down a crowdfunded trip to Disneyland and vow to give the money to charity instead.

Yarraka Bayles posted a clip of her son, Quaden, crying after he was targeted at school for his dwarfism.

More than $308,000 (£240,000) has since been given to an online campaign.

His family told local media that they were touched by the gesture, but wanted to focus on "the real issue".

"This little fellow has been bullied. How many suicides, black or white, in our society have happened due to bullying?," his aunt, Mundanara Bayles, told NITV.

"We want the money to go to community organisations that really need it," she added. "As much as we want to go to Disneyland, I think our community would far off benefit from that."

The family said they would like to give the money to two charities: Dwarfism Awareness Australia, and the Balunu Healing Foundation.

They said they are also in discussions with Brad Williams, a US comedian who started the campaign on GoFundMe, and who has the same dwarfism condition of Achondroplasia.

Mr Williams stated on the campaign website that "any excess money" from the Disneyland trip would be donated to anti-bullying and anti-abuse charities.

Under GoFundMe's terms, all donated funds must be used "solely for the purpose you have stated on and in connection with your campaign".

Aside from the campaign, since the video of Quaden surfaced online he has led a rugby league team out to their match in Queensland.

Celebrities like actor Hugh Jackman and basketball player Enes Kanter have also shared their support online, while parents in other countries have posted video messages from their own children.

