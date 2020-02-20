Two dead as Sydney-Melbourne train derails

Two people have been killed after a Sydney to Melbourne express train derailed near the Victorian town of Wallan, officials say.

Several other passengers were being treated for injuries, emergency services said.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne.

Images showed a number of twisted carriages had left the track, with one on its side. It is unclear what caused the train to derail.

Paramedics from Ambulance Victoria said that "a large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured".

The train was reportedly carrying nearly 200 people when it left the tracks at about 19:50 local time (08:50 GMT) on Thursday, some 45km (28 miles) north of Melbourne, the Victorian state capital.

It is understood to be the main long-distance service between Melbourne and Sydney.

