Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The downbursts across much of NSW, including Sydney, will help firefighters

Torrential rain across the east coast of Australia has extinguished a third of the fires and could put out more blazes in the region, officials say.

A wide band sweeping across Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) has doused 20 of about 60 fires in the past day.

Authorities have welcomed the downpour, but warned of flash flooding in Sydney and other cities along the coast.

Some of the affected areas had received the most rain recorded in over a year, said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Australia's largest city, Sydney, has recorded its wettest day in over 15 months. Many locals cheered on the downpour on Friday despite the inconvenience.

"It was fantastic to wake up to much-needed rain this morning!" tweeted the city's lord mayor Clover Moore.

Beaches have been shut for the weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sydney locals woke up to heavy downpours on Friday

Fire officials in NSW said they were "over the moon" to see the state's forecast for a week-long drenching finally eventuate.

"This is that constant, steady, decent rainfall that we've been praying for for so long," said NSW Rural Fire Service spokeswoman Angela Burford.

She told the BBC: "This isn't just one of those scattered showers we saw a month ago. This is really helping our firefighters, and in some places, giving them a well-needed rest."

However, Ms Burford warned that the largest blazes, in the state's inland south and near the capital city of Canberra, had received limited showers and were still of concern.

On Friday, authorities issued a severe wet weather warning for a 1,000km (621 miles) stretch of the east coast, as rain pummelled the state.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and "abnormally high" tides have all been forecast.

Over 280mm of rain was recorded at the holiday town of Byron Bay in northern NSW. Locals there said described the downburst as heavier than that experienced in a 2017 cyclone.

Rescue services said they had rescued a number of people trapped in cars amid rising water. There have been over 680 calls for help in the past 24 hours in the region.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why heavy rain doesn't always help drought-affected farmers

The heavy rains are predicted to continue until next week, providing relief to some drought and fire-ravaged zones.

Amid the cooler conditions, a number of major blazes that had burnt consistently since December had also been contained this week, the NSWRFS said.

However, authorities have also warned fire grounds can easily flare up again when hotter and drier conditions return.

The state's bushfire season, which began in September, could run until as late as April. Officials have also warned that the peak of fire danger is still to come for the southern states of Victoria and South Australia.

NSW has been the state most devastated by the large-scale fires in the country this year.

Nationally, blazes have killed at least 33 people and destroyed thousands of homes. More than 11 million hectares of land has been scorched.