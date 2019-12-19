Image copyright EPA Image caption The accident happened near the Green Wattle Creek blaze near the village of Buxton (pictured)

Two volunteers helping to fight Australia's bushfires have died in a road accident, south-west of Sydney.

Officials say their New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicle hit a tree and rolled off the road on Thursday night - killing the driver and a front-seat passenger.

They had been part of a convoy close to the frontline of a fire burning at emergency level, local reports say.

Three other volunteers in the vehicle were injured in the accident.

"This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season," the RFS said in a statement confirming the deaths.

Much of Australia has seen record-setting temperatures this week - with dry conditions exacerbating an ongoing bushfire crisis.

There are more than 100 fires currently burning in New South Wales, which is the country's most populous state.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a seven-day state of emergency on Thursday due to forecasts of worsening conditions.

"The biggest concern over the next few days is the unpredictability, with extreme wind conditions [and] extremely hot temperatures," she said.

Thursday's fatal accident happened in the village of Buxton, 100km (60 miles) south-west of Sydney, at about 23:30 local time (12:30 GMT).

In a separate incident earlier in the day, three other firefighters were seriously burned when they were overcome tackling a blaze in the nearby town of Bargo.

At least six people have been killed and hundreds of homes destroyed in recent months due to the bushfires.