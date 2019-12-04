Image copyright Northern Territory Police Image caption Claire Hockridge (right) and Tamra McBeath-Riley became stranded on 19 November

Australian police searching for the final member of a group who became stranded in the outback more than two weeks ago have found a body.

The body has not been identified but it is believed to be 46-year-old Claire Hockridge, Northern Territory Police said.

Ms Hockridge had been travelling with two others when their car got stuck in a riverbed on 19 November.

Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and Phu Tran, 40, were found alive earlier this week.

The group and Ms McBeath-Riley's dog, Raya, had been travelling from Alice Springs to go on a hike when they became bogged in the Hugh River.

They had stayed by the car for around three days in an unsuccessful attempt to free it, before splitting up to find help.

They had used up all their supplies of water, as well as some vodka drinks, biscuits and beef noodles they had in the car.

Mr Tran and Ms Hockridge planned to head towards a highway, while Ms McBeath-Riley stayed in the area, thinking her dog would not survive a long walk.

Police despatched helicopters to search for the trio. They spotted Ms McBeath-Riley on Sunday, about 1.5km (0.9 miles) away from the car.

Mr Tran was found on Tuesday by a farmer who was performing checks on his vast property, about 12km from the vehicle.

Supt Pauline Vicary, from NT Police, said the pair had managed to find groundwater to drink, describing their survival as a "miracle".

Mr Tran told police he had separated from Ms Hockridge two days earlier after the pair reached a fence on the property.