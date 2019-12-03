Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The group became stranded in the remote Northern Territory

A second person has been found alive after becoming stranded almost two weeks ago in Australia's remote outback.

Phu Tran was discovered on Tuesday in the Northern Territory, police said.

Mr Tran was with two other people who became stranded when their car got stuck in a riverbed on 19 November. They later split up to find help.

One woman, Tamra McBeath-Riley, was found on Monday, but her partner, Claire Hockridge, remains missing.

Ms McBeath-Riley said she had survived by eating biscuits and drinking from a watering hole.