Image copyright Victoria Police Image caption Aslan King went missing early on Saturday after suffering a suspected seizure

Australian police say they have found a man's body in their search for missing British man Aslan King.

The body is yet to be formally identified but police say they believe it is Mr King, who has been missing in the state of Victoria since Saturday.

Mr King, 25, disappeared after suffering a suspected seizure during a camping trip near the town of Princetown.

An illustrator from Brighton, he relocated to Australia two weeks ago.

Police said the body was found on Tuesday in a creek near a camping ground where Mr King was last seen.

A report will be prepared for the coroner, police said.