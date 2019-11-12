Image copyright Getty Images

Dozens of bushfires are burning throughout a vast area on Australia's east coast - including the area around Sydney.

A "catastrophic" fire warning has been issued to counter one of the nation's worst ever bushfire threats.

The spate of blazes across New South Wales state has left three people dead and destroyed more than 150 homes.

Officials say the worst may still be to come, as high temperatures and strong winds cause fires to spread.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It's the first time the greater Sydney area has been issued a "catastrophic" level fire warning

Image copyright AFP Image caption Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About six million people live in the region

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bright pink fire-retardant was dropped on to homes during firefighting efforts

All images copyright