Australia bushfires: Latest images from New South Wales
Dozens of bushfires are burning throughout a vast area on Australia's east coast - including the area around Sydney.
A "catastrophic" fire warning has been issued to counter one of the nation's worst ever bushfire threats.
The spate of blazes across New South Wales state has left three people dead and destroyed more than 150 homes.
Officials say the worst may still be to come, as high temperatures and strong winds cause fires to spread.
