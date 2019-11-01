Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Suzi Taylor appeared on Australian reality show The Block in 2015

An Australian reality TV show contestant has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her Tinder date and extorting money from him.

Suzi Taylor, 49, demanded money after arranging through the dating app to meet the man at a Brisbane house on Wednesday, police said.

When he refused to pay, another man allegedly entered the room and assaulted the 33-year-old victim.

Ms Taylor appeared on a hit home renovations show, The Block, in 2015.

On Thursday, she and a 22-year-old man were arrested and charged with extortion, assault, deprivation of liberty and other offences.

According to Queensland Police, the pair had held the victim against his will and forced him to transfer money into a bank account.

They also allegedly stole his bank card and made a cash withdrawal. Neither amount was made public by police.

Authorities also did not detail whether the victim had suffered injuries or whether Ms Taylor had met him previously.

Ms Taylor was refused bail by a court on Friday and will face another hearing on 25 November.

She and a friend won A$349,000 (£185,000; $240,000) on The Block, a long-running show on the local Nine Network.