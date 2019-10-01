Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Scott Morrison and Donald Trump have forged a close relationship

US President Donald Trump called Australian PM Scott Morrison and asked for his help with an investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry, Canberra has confirmed.

Mr Morrison was asked to help find evidence for a potential review, according to US and Australian media.

Canberra confirmed the call had taken place and that the PM agreed to help.

It comes as the US president faces impeachment proceedings at home over his calls with another foreign leader.

Mr Trump is accused of pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden in a phone call exposed by a whistleblower last week.

The Mueller probe investigated whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Its findings, released in April, did not establish that the Trump campaign criminally conspired with Russia to influence the election.

However, the inquiry built an extensive obstruction-of-justice case against the Republican president. Mr Mueller, the special counsel, has also said that his report did not exonerate the president.

Mr Trump has consistently criticised the inquiry as a "witch hunt", and in May said US Attorney-General William Barr would look into how it originated.

Australia's ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, wrote to the White House shortly afterwards offering to help with any review, Australian media reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Australian government said it had "always been ready to assist and co-operate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation".

"The PM confirmed this readiness again," the statement said.

Mr Morrison received the president's call shortly before his visit to the White House last week, the New York Times reported.

Why has Australia's PM been invited for a state dinner at the White House?

Transcripts of the call - and the Ukraine call - were restricted to a small number of the president's aides, contrary to normal protocol.

The Trump-Russia investigation began after Australian officials informed the FBI that Trump adviser George Papadopoulos told Australia's top UK diplomat that Moscow had incriminating "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.