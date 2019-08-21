Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic cleric to be convicted of sexual abuse, has failed in a legal bid to quash his convictions in Australia.

Pell was jailed for six years in March after being found guilty of abusing two boys in a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s. He maintains his innocence.

A court of appeal rejected Pell's argument that the verdict was unfair.

The former Vatican treasurer will now remain in jail until he is eligible for parole in October 2022.

