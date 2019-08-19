Image copyright VICTORIA POLICE Image caption Jonathan Dick was arrested over the killing of his brother

One of Australia's most wanted fugitives has been caught after more than two years on the run over a murder at a major shopping centre, police say.

Jonathan Dick, 41, is suspected of killing his brother, David Dick, with a sword in Melbourne in 2017.

He was arrested in the city centre on Monday after a fight in a laneway which allegedly involved him and two others.

Last year, police issued a A$100,000 (£56,000; $68,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

They had been searching since February 2017 when his 36-year-old brother was fatally injured at Westfield Doncaster - one of the nation's biggest shopping centres. The victim was attacked as he stepped out of a lift in a car park.

Police at the time described the attack as "brutal", and issued a murder warrant for Jonathan Dick after he was identified in CCTV footage. They have not provided any information on motivation.

Despite occasional reported sightings, he had evaded authorities since.

Mr Dick was listed one of Australia's 10 most wanted fugitives and authorities had issued warnings to the public not to approach him.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police at the scene of Mr Dick's arrest in a central Melbourne laneway

Police said they believed he had been "hiding in plain sight" and not living on the streets.

On Monday, Mr Dick was allegedly involved in a confrontation with two men near Hosier Lane, a popular tourist spot. He was arrested soon afterwards.

Pictures published by local media showed him being led away from the scene with blood on his face.

The other two men also suffered injuries, police said.

"The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are yet to be determined, however police believe at least one of the men is known to Jonathan Dick," they said in a statement.