Matthew James Williams (centre) at the time of his arrest, in an image blurred by police

A British ski instructor has been jailed for 10 years for raping a woman and physically assaulting her male friend in a resort town in Australia.

Matthew James Williams, 29, attacked the pair on a street in Jindabyne, south of Canberra, in July 2018.

He had followed the woman and man after they left a pub to walk home.

At the time, police said the injuries to both victims were so severe that it was initially suspected there had been multiple attackers.

"[It] must have been horrifying in its intensity and severity," said Justice Nicole Noman in sentencing remarks reported by the ABC on Friday.

The New South Wales District Court court heard that Williams had repeatedly punched and kicked the 25-year-old man, knocking him unconscious, after confronting the pair on a street.

He then punched the 22-year-old woman in the face before raping her.

Williams fled the scene after the male victim regained consciousness and managed to get help from a passing car.

He was arrested five days later and named the sole suspect, after police found his DNA and watch at the scene.

Williams pleaded guilty in April to charges of aggravated sexual assault, inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with another, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He will be eligible for parole after seven years, and deported to the UK upon his release.