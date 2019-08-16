Stunning images of nature and wildlife across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and some Pacific islands are recognised each year in the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Here are some of this year's winners.

Image copyright MAT BEETSON Image caption This image of sharks circling a beached whale in Western Australia was the overall winner, with judges saying it revealed "incredible beauty in death"

Image copyright FLLOYD MALLON Image caption The junior prize was won by 17-year-old Flloyd Mallon, for this shot of a lightning storm in New South Wales

Image copyright PETE MCGEE Image caption A crested horn shark feeds on the egg case of a Port Jackson shark in Sydney

Image copyright ROSS GUDGEON Image caption Decorator crabs in Indonesia attach stinging hydroids - aquatic invertebrates - to themselves to ward off predators

Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS Image caption Eastern grey kangaroos in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales

Image copyright NEIL PRITCHARD Image caption Water cascades through the Barron Falls in Queensland during flood season

Image copyright ETIENNE LITTLEFAIR Image caption A Mertens' water monitor approaches photographer Etienne Littlefair's camera in the Northern Territory

Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS Image caption A mother and baby wombat make their way to a neighbouring wombat's hole in New South Wales

Image copyright SCOTT PORTELLI Image caption Male humpback whales swim past dolphins while looking for a female mate, in waters off Tonga

Image copyright MELISSA WILLIAMS-BROWN Image caption A dry creek in Menindee Lakes, a drought-stricken part of Australia, where animal deaths have caused alarm

