Australian Alek Sigley who went missing in North Korea is "released and safe", Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said.

The announcement comes after a meeting between officials from the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang and the North Korean government.

Mr Sigley was reported missing in North Korea last week.

Australian officials had said they were urgently seeking to confirm reports he had been detained.

