Three people, including children, have died after a car was allegedly set alight in the Australian city of Brisbane, authorities say.

Queensland's Police Minister Mark Ryan told parliament the "horrific incident" occurred in the city's east.

"Three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning," he said.

Queensland Police told the BBC "multiple" children had been found at the crime scene.

They said officers were alerted around 08:00 on Wednesday (21:00 Tuesday GMT).

"I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events," Mr Ryan told parliament.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy."

Federal MP Terri Butler said she was "horrified and devastated" by the incident.

Skip Twitter post by @terrimbutler Horrified and devastated by what’s happened at Camp Hill this morning.



My condolences to family, friends and the entire community. — Terri Butler MP (@terrimbutler) February 19, 2020 Report

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.