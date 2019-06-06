Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police officers arrived at the Sydney headquarters of Australia's public broadcaster on Wednesday morning

Australian authorities say they have not decided whether they will prosecute journalists at the centre of controversial police raids.

Broadcasters and rights groups have condemned searches by police at the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and a News Corp reporter's home this week.

They have criticised the seizures of documents as attacks on press freedom.

News reports may have breached national security laws, the Australian Federal Police reiterated on Thursday.

What are the stories in question?

Police searched the ABC's Sydney headquarters on Wednesday over a 2017 investigative series known as The Afghan Files.

According to the broadcaster, the series "revealed allegations of unlawful killings and misconduct by Australian special forces in Afghanistan".

Image copyright ABC Image caption Annika Smethurst reported top secret discussions about new surveillance powers

Tuesday's search at the home of newspaper journalist Annika Smethurst related to her 2018 report about a government plan to spy on Australian citizens.

What did police say on Thursday?

In a press briefing, acting Commissioner Neil Gaughan said that search warrants had related to stories where "top-secret and secret" government information had been published.

"No sector of the community should be immune to this type of activity or evidence collection more broadly," he said.

Asked whether police intended to prosecute media representatives, he said: "We have not made a decision."

However, the commissioner added that authorities would consider the "public interest" of the news reports before proceeding with any case.

Backlash to the raids

Rights groups and other news organisations, including the BBC, have made protests over the police raids.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied his government had interfered in either investigation.

He said the police investigation was being pursued "at complete arm's length from the government, not in the knowledge of the government".

Commissioner Gaughan reiterated on Thursday that police had acted independently, under laws granted to them by parliament.

"Not the government nor any minister has directed the actions of these investigations," Mr Gaughan said.

He rejected assertions that police were intimidating journalists or "conduct[ing] a campaign against the media."

The leading journalists' union in the country said the two raids represented a "disturbing pattern of assaults on Australian press freedom". Other unions and human rights groups also condemned the actions.

In a statement on Wednesday, ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the police raid "raises legitimate concerns over freedom of the press".

"The ABC stands by its journalists, will protect its sources and continue to report without fear or favour on national security and intelligence issues when there is a clear public interest."