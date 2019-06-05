Image copyright AFP

Australian police have raided the headquarters of the country's public broadcaster ABC.

Police arrived with search warrants naming two journalists and News Director Gaven Morris, the ABC says.

According to the ABC, the raid is over an investigative story into misconduct by Australian forces in Afghanistan.

The raid comes one day after police searched the home of a News Corp journalist over the alleged leak of classified information.

ABC journalists have been tweeting about the events since police arrived in the morning.

AFP RAID LIVE: AFP starting to access hard drive. Head of AFP team says "this could take some time." Pretty confronting scene; six AFP officers trying to get into the heart of the ABC's computer system. Is this a free media? — John Lyons (@TheLyonsDen) June 5, 2019

According to a statement by the police, no arrests were planned and the warrant was "not linked" to the search on Tuesday and was in "in relation to allegations of publishing classified material".

"The search warrant relates to a referral received on 11 July 2017 from the Chief of the Defence Force and the then-Acting Secretary for Defence," the statement says without giving further details.

According to the ABC, the search is about the 2017 investigative series known as The Afghan Files which "revealed allegations of unlawful killings and misconduct by Australian special forces in Afghanistan".