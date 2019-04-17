Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been killed by a deer in a rare attack on a rural property in southern Australia, authorities say.

The animal attacked the man and a woman early on Wednesday in the state of Victoria, according to police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

A recent study into the number of deaths caused by animals in Australia from 2000 to 2013 recorded no fatal deer attacks, according to its author.

Dr Ronelle Welton told the BBC that she was unaware of any wild deer attacks in hospital or coroner's records in Australia.

Police said they had euthanised the deer on the property near Wangaratta, about 250km (155 miles) north-east of Melbourne

The incident would be investigated, they added.

The feral deer population in the state of Victoria has grown to more than one million in recent years, according to official estimates.

Parks Victoria classifies the non-native species as a threat to vegetation in national parks, prompting calls for culls.