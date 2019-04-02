Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption Matthew James Williams (centre) at the time of his arrest, in an image blurred by police

A British ski instructor has pleaded guilty to raping a woman and punching and kicking her friend in what police called a "horrendous" attack in Australia.

The assaults happened last July in the resort town of Jindabyne, about 180km (110 miles) south of Canberra.

CCTV footage showed Matthew James Williams, now 29, following the woman and man after they left a pub at night.

Mr Williams then knocked the man unconscious before attacking the woman.

Both victims suffered injuries which were so severe that police initially suspected there had been multiple attackers.

However, Mr Williams - a ski resort employee - was arrested five days later and named the sole suspect.

Violent attack

According to court documents cited by local media, Mr Williams repeatedly punched and kicked the 25-year-old man after confronting his victims on a street.

He then punched the 22-year-old woman in the face, causing her to black out. When she regained consciousness, Mr Williams raped her, and hit her several times to prevent her from escaping, police said.

Mr Williams fled the scene after the male victim regained consciousness and ran to get help from a passing car.

The ski instructor was arrested after his DNA and watch were found at the scene, police said.

Mr Williams pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of aggravated sexual assault, inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with another, and possessing a prohibited drug.

He will be sentenced in May.