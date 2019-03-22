Image copyright EPA Image caption Satellite imagery shows Cyclone Trevor approaching the northeast state of Queensland

Thousands of Australians have been forced to evacuate their homes in preparation for two potentially devastating cyclones.

Over the weekend, Cyclone Trevor will hit the north while Cyclone Veronica will strike the country's west coast.

Destructive winds are expected, while heavy rains and large waves threaten to cause severe flooding.

Experts say a "severe impact" is likely and residents have been told to prepare for a "massive weather event".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Cyclone Oma hit Queensland in February, bringing severe flooding

It is only the second time in history that two cyclones are predicted to strike the country at the same time.

Having already lashed the far north of Queensland, Tropical Cyclone Trevor is expected to hit the communities of Numbulwa and Borroloola in the Northern Territory on Saturday morning.

The storm could bring a year's worth of rain in just a couple of days.

Image caption Trevor will hit communities along the coast in the Northern Territory, while Veronica is expected to strike between Port Hedland and Karratha in Western Australia

In the biggest ever evacuation ahead of a cyclone, people living in its the path have moved into tented sites in Darwin and Katherine.

Emergency services and the military were called in to rescue residents from the island of Groote Eylandt, off the north coast on Thursday.

The last evacuation of a similar scale was for Tropical Cyclone Tracy, which killed 49 people in Darwin in 1974.

'Massive weather event'

Cyclone Veronica is due to hit the northwest coast of Australia between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Very strong gusts are expected and the Bureau of Meteorology in Western Australia said a "severe impact" is likely.

In the mining town of Port Headland, where the storm is set to strike first, supermarkets have been stripped bare as residents stockpile in preparation, ABC News reported.

The town's mayor, Camilo Blanco, has warned residents to be ready for "this massive weather event" and people have been protecting their houses with sandbags.

"Tie down your stuff in your yard, go next door and make sure that your neighbours are ready," Mr Blanco said.