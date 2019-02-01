Australia recorded its hottest month ever in January, with mean temperatures exceeding 30C (86F) for the first time.

The extreme heat, during the country's summer period, was "unprecedented", according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Rainfall was also below average for most areas, meteorologists said.

This comes as at a time when the across the Pacific, temperatures have plunged to -30C (-22F) in parts of North America due to a polar vortex.

The mean is the average between the average coldest temperature and average hottest temperature.