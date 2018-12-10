Image copyright Getty Images

A Sydney gamer has been charged after he was heard allegedly assaulting a woman during a live stream of the hugely popular game Fortnite.

The 26-year-old man who goes by the handle MrDeadMoth was arrested after someone saw the video and reported it to police.

In the video, that went viral on social media, a woman can be heard screaming off-camera.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the alleged assault.

The man was live-streaming himself playing Fortnite on streaming platform Twitch on Sunday night when people watching heard the altercation.

Footage shared on Twitter showed the man shouting to someone who cannot be seen "I said I'll be out soon".

He then moves away from the camera and a woman's voice is heard saying "woman basher" and "you hit me in the face".

Australian media have identified her as a 21-year-old woman who is either his wife or partner.

She addresses the people watching the live-stream saying: "You hear that, all you people there?"

In a second video a child is heard crying.

New South Wales police said the woman was not seriously injured.

"She was distressed and shaken by the incident," a spokesperson said in a statement.

They confirmed two girls aged three and 20 months were in the house at the time.