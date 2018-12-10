Image copyright Kangaroo Sanctuary Alice Springs

Roger, a kangaroo who won global fame for his enormous size and impressive physique, has died at the age of 12.

The roo was rescued as a joey after his mother was killed in a car accident, and grew up at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs in Australia.

And he grew up a lot - ending up more than 2m (6ft 5) tall and weighing 89kg (196lbs).

The sanctuary announced his death from old age at the weekend, saying they had lost their "beautiful boy".

Chris "Brolga" Barns, who said he had set up the sanctuary to house Roger and "a couple of his wives", said the marsupial had been their alpha for many years.

"He grew up to be a kangaroo that people from all over the world have grown to love as much as we love him", he said.

Mr Barns said Roger had been buried in the park so "he will always be here".

Roger first came to the world's attention in 2015 when images of him crushing a metal bucket in his hands using his huge muscles went viral.

In his later years he had struggled with arthritis and fading vision, but was "loving his retirement", Mr Barns said in 2016.

In the wild, kangaroos live for about 10 years but can live longer in captivity.