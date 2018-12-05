Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Bilbies feed on plant roots, ants, beetles and spiders

A rare marsupial that once ran wild in Australia's New South Wales has been reintroduced into the state for the first time in more than a century.

Bilbies - small nocturnal mammals with long, rabbit-like ears - were last recorded in the state in 1912.

But now 30 captive-bred animals were released into a large predator-free enclosure near the town of Narrabri, northwest of Sydney.

This is seen as a major victory in efforts to save them from extinction.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Royal visit: Prince George was clearly impressed when he saw a bilby at Sydney's zoo in 2014

However, without the protection of a 32km (20 miles) fence they probably would not survive, the BBC's Phil Mercer in Sydney reports.

Bilbies - who feed on plant roots, ants, beetles and spiders - disappeared in Australia's most populous state before the start of World War One following the introduction of predators including cats and foxes.

Bilbies are currently listed as vulnerable species.