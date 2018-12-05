Image copyright SUPPLIED Image caption Lynette Dawson's disappearance has been given wider attention by a popular podcast

Australian police have arrested the husband of a Sydney woman whose disappearance in 1982 has been the subject of a popular crime podcast.

Chris Dawson, 70, is to be charged with murdering Lynette Dawson, New South Wales (NSW) authorities said.

Mr Dawson has denied killing Mrs Dawson. He has said that she abandoned the family for a religious group.

A popular podcast, The Teacher's Pet, brought global attention to the case this year.

Police arrested Mr Dawson in Queensland and said he would be extradited to NSW.

Prosecutors have previously said there was insufficient evidence to lay charges against Mr Dawson.

Two separate inquests have recommended for murder charges to be laid against a "known person".

No trace of the mother of two has ever been found.

Image copyright SUPPLIED Image caption Lynette Dawson, a mother of two, was last seen in 1982

A search of the family's former home in Sydney earlier this year failed to turn up any new evidence.

An inquest in 2003 found that Mr Dawson, a former high school teacher and rugby league star, had engaged in sexual relationships with teenage students during his marriage.

One affair with a 16-year-old girl saw her move in to the family home within days of Mrs Dawson's disappearance. The pair later married, but have since separated.

Since May, more than 27 million people have listened The Teacher's Pet podcast, which is produced by The Australian newspaper.

It has highlighted the bungled handling of the case by police in the early years after Mrs Dawson's disappearance, prompting a recent apology from the state's police commissioner.