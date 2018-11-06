Image copyright RACQ CQ Image caption The attack took place in Cid Harbour, in Queensland's Whitsunday Islands

An Australian man has died after being attacked by a shark at a popular tourist spot in Queensland.

The location - Cid Harbour in the Whitsunday Islands - was also the scene of two non-fatal shark attacks in September.

Police said the latest victim, 33, had been swimming with friends when the attack happened on Monday.

He was pulled from the water with leg and arm injuries and later died in hospital, authorities said.

"He had suffered very serious bites, significant blood loss as well as cardiac arrest," said Ben McCauley from Central Queensland Rescue.

In September, a 12-year-old girl and a 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in separate attacks at Cid Harbour within a 24-hour period. The girl later had a leg amputated.

Authorities responded to the two attacks by culling six sharks in the area and installing drum lines for a week.

A local lawmaker, Jason Costigan, said tourists needed to be better educated about swimming at dawn or dusk, when sharks can be more active.

Excluding Monday's incident, unprovoked shark attacks have killed one person and injured 16 others in Australia this year, according to the Australian Shark Attack File.