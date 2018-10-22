Image copyright AFP Image caption The Nauru detention centre was set up by Australia in 2013

Some 11 children have been transferred to Australia from the Nauru migrant centre to receive medical treatment.

The move comes amid reports of a mental health crisis on the island, which has long been plagued by allegations of human rights abuses.

The tiny Pacific island nation is the site of Australia's controversial offshore processing centre.

Australia has been criticised for holding child migrants who have mental heath issues on Nauru.

The children join more than 600 people in Australia on "temporary transfers" from offshore detention, reports say.

It is thought to be one of the largest groups to be transferred since offshore detentions began in 2013.

Can they stay in Australia?

Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo said permanent asylum in Australia would not be granted to those transferred for medical treatment because it could encourage "perverse behaviours", including causing serious harm to instigate a transfer.

"Treatment in Australia is absolutely available for those who require it," he said on Monday.

Recent attention has focused on child migrants on Nauru, who suffer from mental heath issues which have led to cases of self-harm, said the doctors' group, Médecins Sans Frontières.

How many migrants are there?

Many of the children on the island have lived most of their life in detention, with no idea of what their future will be.

Image copyright World Vision Australia Image caption Two-year-old Roze's family has lived on Nauru for five years

Some 652 people - including some 50 children - are still left on the island, according to the latest official figures; they are made up of 541 refugees, 23 failed asylum seekers, and 88 people of undetermined status.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who opposes the arrival of refugees by boat to Australia - is poised to lose his one-seat parliamentary majority after voters on Saturday shunned his ruling Liberal Party in a by-election.

Two independent MPs said on Monday their support for Mr Morrison's shaky government was tied to the fate of the child detainees on Nauru.

The Nauru detention centre was set up by Australia in 2013 in a controversial deal to house asylum seekers intercepted while trying to reach Australian shores by boat.

Australia says they will never be able to resettle in Australia, so over the years has sent many to privately run "processing centres" it funds on Nauru and in Papua New Guinea.

Canberra maintains its policy prevents deaths at sea and discourages people smugglers but the tough stance has been widely criticised.