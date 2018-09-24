Image copyright ATSB Image caption All five people on board were killed in the crash last year

Pilot error was responsible for a small plane crash which killed five people in Melbourne last year, Australian authorities say.

The flight hit a shopping centre just after take-off, killing pilot Max Quartermain and his four US passengers. No-one on the ground was hurt.

Aviation safety authorities said the plane's rudder trim had been in the wrong position, causing the crash.

The problem should have been found in pre-flight checks, they said.

Passengers Greg Reynolds De Haven, Russell Munsch, Glenn Garland and John Washburn had been heading to visit Tasmania's King Island on a golf trip when the accident happened in February last year.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said it was the worst civilian aviation accident in the state in 30 years.

Mayday calls

Mr Quartermain, an experienced pilot, issued seven mayday calls after taking off from Melbourne's small Essendon Airport.

The plane was in the air for 10 seconds before it crashed into a Direct Factory Outlets (DFO) shopping centre.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage from Channel 9 News shows the aftermath of the crash

According to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the pilot had "several opportunities" to detect that the plane's rudder trim was in the full nose-left setting.

"The pilot's practices with regard to setting and confirming the position of the rudder trim, such as performing a function check, could not be established," it said in its report released on Monday.

The report also noted that the Beechcraft B200 King Air's on-board weight had exceeded its maximum, although it did not contribute to the crash.