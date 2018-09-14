Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scott Morrison set footage of MPs raising their hands to a song by US artist Fatman Scoop

Australian PM Scott Morrison has apologised for posting a video online after discovering its soundtrack - a famous hip-hop song - contained lyrics that were "just not OK".

The 11-second video showed government MPs raising their hands in parliament. In the caption, Mr Morrison praised his colleagues as being "on fire today".

But social media users widely expressed puzzlement over its accompanying song - Be Faithful, by US artist Fatman Scoop.

The song has several explicit lyrics.

The section posted on Mr Morrison's social media accounts was not explicit: "You got a hundred dollar bill, get your hands up! You got a 50 dollar bill, put your hands up!"

But the post was ridiculed as "bizarre" by people online. Many pointed out that the song, a global hit in 1999, had explicit language and sexual references.

Skip Twitter post by @TimWattsMP I’m now fascinated by what was going on in the Prime Minister’s office during the five hours it took them to produce this video.



Did someone pitch this? Were there meetings? We’re other songs considered? Why?



Mainly ‘why’? https://t.co/d5pWOmNXPf — Tim Watts MP (@TimWattsMP) September 13, 2018 Report

Some political observers said the post raised questions about whether Mr Morrison, who became prime minister three weeks ago, and his team were fully equipped for the top job.

But others dismissed such criticism as overblown, or saw a fun side.

Skip Twitter post by @fergushunter Just walked past the Prime Minister of Australia's office quietly singing risqué 90s hip hop lyrics to myself. — Fergus Hunter (@fergushunter) September 13, 2018 Report

The tweet was deleted about four hours after it was posted, and Mr Morrison apologised.