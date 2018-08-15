Image copyright PARLIAMENT OF AUSTRALIA Image caption Senator Fraser Anning says he will not apologise for his speech

An Australian senator has been widely condemned for a speech that invoked the term "final solution" in a call for immigration restrictions based on race.

Fraser Anning, from the conservative Katter's Australian Party, called for migration bans on Muslims and others in his maiden Senate speech on Tuesday.

Political opponents denounced his speech as "disgraceful". Mr Anning said he did not need to apologise.

"Final solution" was a term infamously used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

In his speech, Mr Anning said "the final solution to the immigration problem is a popular vote".

On Wednesday, lawmakers across the political divide moved to pass parliamentary motions censuring Mr Anning for his "racist hate speech", noting in particular his use of the phrase "final solution", and his "false, misleading and hurtful statements" about Muslim Australians and other immigrant groups.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Mr Anning had made "a shocking insult to the memory" of those murdered in the Holocaust.

Skip Twitter post by @TurnbullMalcolm Well said Alan. Australia is the most successful multicultural society in the world built on a foundation of mutual respect. We reject and condemn racism in any form. https://t.co/RHslbs1FNs — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 14, 2018 Report

The Holocaust was the Nazis' assault on Jewish people between 1933 and 1945. It culminated in what the Nazis called the "Final Solution of the Jewish Question in Europe", in which six million Jews were murdered.

Mr Anning has denied that his words were a reference to the Holocaust, describing himself as an advocate for Jewish Australians.

On Wednesday, he said: "I don't regret anything. I am not going to apologise or regret anything that I say."

'Inflammatory' speech

The senator, a former member of Pauline Hanson's anti-Islam One Nation Party, called for a return to the White Australia Policy - which restricted non-European immigrants from 1901 until the 1960s.

Labor's Senate leader Penny Wong, who was born in Malaysia, said the White Australia Policy had been "rightly consigned to the dustbin of history".

The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported that Mr Anning had "the most inflammatory maiden speech to an Australian parliament" since Ms Hanson said in 1998 that Australia was "in danger of being swamped by Asians".

Mr Turnbull told parliament: "We need to stand up for what we are... the most successful multicultural society in the world, united by democratic values that do not distinguish between race, religion, colour or cultural background."

Nearly half of all Australians were born overseas or had one parent was born overseas, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Mr Anning was elected after the recent disqualification another senator, despite receiving only 19 votes in Australia's 2016 national poll.