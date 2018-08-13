Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ruby Rose in an interview on US television last week

Actress Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter profile amid a backlash over her casting as Batwoman in a TV series.

The Australian actress, 32, confirmed last week that she would play the first openly lesbian superhero lead.

Many fans celebrated Rose's casting, but others suggested she was not not right for the role with some commentary focusing on her own sexuality.

Before deleting her account, Rose dismissed the criticism as the "most ridiculous thing".

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be Batwoman' come from," she wrote in tweets cited by media outlets.

"I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay'."

She also wrote: "When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable... When we tear each other down, it's much more hurtful than from any group. But hey, love a challenge."

Rose said that she would be taking a Twitter break so she could focus on her work. She also tightened her Instagram comment settings.

Last week, she wrote on Instagram that being cast as Batwoman was a "childhood dream".

The series, for The CW Network, will see Rose play Batwoman and alter ego Kate Kane, and is expected to air in late 2019/early 2020.

Kate Kane has been openly gay since 2006, in an effort by DC Comics to make its publications more diverse.

Rose will make her debut as Batwoman in a crossover episode involving other characters from the DC Comics universe.