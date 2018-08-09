Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Golfer Jarrod Lyle reached a career-high 142nd in the world

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died of cancer aged 36, his family has confirmed.

The golfer made a decision last month to end his treatment for cancer and enter palliative care.

He died on Wednesday, after spending his final days in the state of Victoria with family and friends, Golf Australia said in a statement.

Lyle previously overcame acute myeloid leukaemia in 1998 and 2012, before announcing it had returned last year.

The golfer, who reached a career-high 142nd in the world, won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008 and last competed in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Briony, and daughters Lusi, six, and Jemma, two.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Ms Lyle said in a statement.

"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for."

His death has prompted tributes from friends and other golf figures.

Ms Lyle said her husband had been "overwhelmed" by support in his final days.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: 'Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted.'"